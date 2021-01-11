ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has a beta value of 3.63 and has seen 2,149,196 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.86 Million, closed the last trade at $1.61 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 6.62% during that session. The RWLK stock price is -58.39% off its 52-week high price of $2.55 and 74.53% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Sporting 6.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the RWLK stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have moved 21.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have changed 30.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +55.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.28% from current levels.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +25.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.26%, compared to 14.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.4% and 67.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Million and $760Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27% for the current quarter and 228.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +44.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +81.7%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.22% with a share float percentage of 10.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReWalk Robotics Ltd. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisor Group, Inc. with over 324.06 Thousand shares worth more than $349.98 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Advisor Group, Inc. held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gabelli Funds, LLC, with the holding of over 27.06 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.23 Thousand and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (The) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 27064 shares of worth $29.23 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.37 Thousand shares of worth $15.12 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

