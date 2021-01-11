Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,265,327 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.7% during that session. The JWS stock price is -11.37% off its 52-week high price of $17.43 and 68.05% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Despite being -0.7% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jan 06 when the JWS stock price touched $17.43- or saw a rise of 10.21%. Year-to-date, Jaws Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 16.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) have changed 21.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.22% with a share float percentage of 81.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaws Acquisition Corp. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 3.41 Million shares worth more than $35.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Millennium Management LLC held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.19 Million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 647800 shares of worth $7.4 Million while later fund manager owns 600Thousand shares of worth $6.25 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

