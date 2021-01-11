Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 292,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $273Million, closed the last trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 21% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -22.92% off its 52-week high price of $0.59 and 86.88% above the 52-week low of $0.063. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 316.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 84.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Sporting 21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jan 05 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved 109.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 109.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) have changed 181.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -37.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.3 while the price target rests at a high of $0.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -37.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.5% from current levels.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -4.5%.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.33% with a share float percentage of 6.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 12.25 Million shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. held 11.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.78 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.19 Million and represent 9.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.59% shares in the company for having 10359255 shares of worth $1.14 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $338.85 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

