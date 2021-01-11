AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 2,140,124 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.31 Million, closed the last trade at $2.73 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 15.19% during that session. The ANTE stock price is -41.03% off its 52-week high price of $3.85 and 76.92% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) trade information

Sporting 15.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 04 when the ANTE stock price touched $3.85-2 or saw a rise of 29.09%. Year-to-date, AirNet Technology Inc. shares have moved 24.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) have changed 139.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 52.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1163.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.5 while the price target rests at a high of $34.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1163.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1163.74% from current levels.

AirNet Technology Inc. (ANTE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +65.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.35% with a share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AirNet Technology Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 363.01 Thousand shares worth more than $333.97 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 2.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 60.33 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.51 Thousand and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored