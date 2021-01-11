Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,895,358 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $398.34 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.4% during that session. The QD stock price is -192.36% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 25.48% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qudian Inc. (QD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) trade information

Despite being -3.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the QD stock price touched $1.68 or saw a rise of 5.96%. Year-to-date, Qudian Inc. shares have moved 14.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) have changed 18.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $97.53 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $276Million and $136.71 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64.7% for the current quarter and 4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +145.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +40.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.33%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.06% with a share float percentage of 32.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 5.47 Million shares worth more than $6.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd held 12.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.64 Million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.68% shares in the company for having 2447636 shares of worth $3.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.94 Million shares of worth $2.6 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

