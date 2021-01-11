Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,589,718 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $64.53 per share which meant it gained $7.1 on the day or 12.36% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -3.39% off its 52-week high price of $66.72 and 87.35% above the 52-week low of $8.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting 12.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the FUTU stock price touched $66.72- or saw a rise of 3.28%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 41.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed 47.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $414.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 541.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $372.09 while the price target rests at a high of $472.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +632.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 476.62% from current levels.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +112.83% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +185.5%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $96.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $99.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 198.1% for the current quarter and 149.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +266.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.25%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.57% with a share float percentage of 32.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, LLC with over 4.79 Million shares worth more than $137.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, General Atlantic, LLC held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD., with the holding of over 4.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.45 Million and represent 7.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 149793 shares of worth $6.61 Million while later fund manager owns 130.36 Thousand shares of worth $5.75 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

