DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,648,667 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.16 Billion, closed the recent trade at $165.72 per share which meant it gained $9.63 on the day or 6.17% during that session. The DASH stock price is -17.97% off its 52-week high price of $195.5 and 18.31% above the 52-week low of $135.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $156.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $100 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +20.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -39.66% from current levels.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -222.7%.

