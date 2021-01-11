Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 8,092,279 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.2 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.03 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.97% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -31.84% off its 52-week high price of $33 and 98.88% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting 0.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 04 when the BTBT stock price touched $33.00- or saw a rise of 24.15%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital, Inc. shares have moved 14.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed 327.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 122.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.8.

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -161.8%.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 40365 shares of worth $325.75 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20.11 Thousand shares of worth $162.25 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

