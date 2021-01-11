Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 5,588,211 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.65 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 11.7% during that session. The MBRX stock price is -87.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.97 and 69.24% above the 52-week low of $0.323. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

Sporting 11.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the MBRX stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 29.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have changed 27.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 217.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +376.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.48% from current levels.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +29.3%.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.85% with a share float percentage of 25.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 891.14 Thousand shares worth more than $724.23 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 625.98 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $508.73 Thousand and represent 1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 563784 shares of worth $458.19 Thousand while later fund manager owns 188.18 Thousand shares of worth $146.78 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored