Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,849,866 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.87 Million, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -321.24% off its 52-week high price of $4.423 and 57.05% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting 5% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the ARTL stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 15.32%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 43.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 73.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 592.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 228.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 185.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +185.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 185.71% from current levels.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -25.6%.

