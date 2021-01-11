American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) has a beta value of -0.7 and has seen 2,566,663 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.19 Million, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The AREC stock price is -130.37% off its 52-week high price of $4.93 and 85.05% above the 52-week low of $0.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Resources Corporation (AREC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

Despite being -0.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jan 08 when the AREC stock price touched $2.29-6 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, American Resources Corporation shares have moved 9.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) have changed 8.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 318.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 187.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $3.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +75.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.23% from current levels.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.32%, compared to 17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -66.1%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.3 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.29 Million and $524Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -31.7% for the current quarter and 1388.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +20.6%.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.39% with a share float percentage of 18.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Resources Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 328.07 Thousand shares worth more than $492.1 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 37.08 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55.63 Thousand and represent 0.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 296782 shares of worth $445.17 Thousand while later fund manager owns 31.28 Thousand shares of worth $46.92 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

