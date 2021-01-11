ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,522,698 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.44 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 8.58% during that session. The RETO stock price is -131.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.92 and 63.86% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 899.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 8.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 11 when the RETO stock price touched $0.8689 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 23.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed 28.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -565%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.03% with a share float percentage of 2.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 85.03 Thousand shares worth more than $42.52 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 83.38 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.69 Thousand and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

