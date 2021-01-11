Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,220,354 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.12 Million, closed the last trade at $4.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -5.63% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -23.46% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 84.57% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Despite being -5.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jan 04 when the EVGN stock price touched $5.65-1 or saw a rise of 13.98%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved 3.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed 16.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 581.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 415.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +85.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 85.19% from current levels.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.92% with a share float percentage of 29.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.62 Million shares worth more than $18.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.92 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.88% shares in the company for having 4583323 shares of worth $21.54 Million while later fund manager owns 2.62 Million shares of worth $10.38 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

