XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s traded shares stood at 593,290 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.9, to imply a decline of -0.78% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The XPO share’s 52-week high remains $128.57, putting it -2.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.47. The company has a valuation of $11.51 Billion, with an average of 802.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 975.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XPO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $128.5 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and 4.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.62%. Short interest in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) saw shorts transact 5.07 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128.37, implying an increase of 1.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $158 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XPO has been trading 25.5% off suggested target high and -36.46% from its likely low.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPO Logistics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) shares are +60.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.76% against -16.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -41.1% this quarter before jumping 36.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -5.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $4.24 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.06 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.14 Billion and $3.86 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.6% before jumping 5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.36% annually.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders

XPO Logistics, Inc. insiders hold 1.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.82% of the shares at 97.22% float percentage. In total, 610 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.18 Million shares (or 17.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.37 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.42 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $712.67 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,569,384 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $217.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $254.79 Million.

