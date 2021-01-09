Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s traded shares stood at 492,126 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 9.44% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The HX share’s 52-week high remains $7.44, putting it -191.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +70% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.765. The company has a valuation of $44.59 Million, with an average of 93.93 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 825.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

After registering a 9.44% upside in the last session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.81- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 9.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.24%, and 4.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.24%. Short interest in Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw shorts transact 94.43 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 252.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HX has been trading 252.94% off suggested target high and 252.94% from its likely low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.73% of the shares at 2.73% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 385.42 Thousand shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $570.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 50.33 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $74.49 Thousand.

