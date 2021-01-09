NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s traded shares stood at 673,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $170.38, to imply an increase of 4.15% or $6.79 in intraday trading. The NVCR share’s 52-week high remains $179.62, putting it -5.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.4. The company has a valuation of $17.34 Billion, with an average of 793.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NovoCure Limited (NVCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NVCR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

After registering a 4.15% upside in the last session, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $172.5 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.54%, and 8.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.54%. Short interest in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw shorts transact 5.88 Million shares and set a 5.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $129.88, implying a decline of -23.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $88 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVCR has been trading 17.38% off suggested target high and -48.35% from its likely low.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NovoCure Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares are +182.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 414.29% against 10.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 125% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $133.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $136.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99.23 Million and $102.15 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.3% before jumping 33.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 89.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

NovoCure Limited insiders hold 14.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.91% of the shares at 97.34% float percentage. In total, 394 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.96 Million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.11 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.21 Million shares, or about 8.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $913.55 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NovoCure Limited (NVCR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5,713,735 shares. This is just over 5.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $636Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.78 Million, or 3.72% of the shares, all valued at about $421.16 Million.

