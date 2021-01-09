DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s traded shares stood at 692,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The DRTT share’s 52-week high remains $3.48, putting it -42.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $207.09 Million, with an average of 213.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 293.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give DRTT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.74- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 10.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.81%, and 25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.81%. Short interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) saw shorts transact 886.35 Million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.4, implying a decline of -2.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.57 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRTT has been trading 63.27% off suggested target high and -35.92% from its likely low.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. insiders hold 13.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.03% of the shares at 73.64% float percentage. In total, 58 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.3 Million shares (or 9.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 22NW, LP with 7.57 Million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.96 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Small-Cap Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund holds roughly 7,600,270 shares. This is just over 8.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 872.21 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $1.38 Million.

