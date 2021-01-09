Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s traded shares stood at 525,091 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.32, to imply a decline of -1.1% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The AWH share’s 52-week high remains $6.97, putting it -10.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $657.82 Million, with an average of 625.63 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 617.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AWH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) trade information

After registering a -1.1% downside in the last session, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.97- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 9.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.81%, and 33.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.81%. Short interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) saw shorts transact 12.06 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 26.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AWH has been trading 26.58% off suggested target high and 26.58% from its likely low.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s Major holders

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. insiders hold 50.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.7% of the shares at 58.43% float percentage. In total, 78 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oracle Investment Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.65 Million shares (or 8.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.98 Million shares, or about 3.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.27 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,717,550 shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 Million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about $5.03 Million.

