Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s traded shares stood at 518,112 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.54, to imply a decline of -1.39% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The HEAR share’s 52-week high remains $26.48, putting it -28.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $311.95 Million, with an average of 684.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 595.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HEAR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) trade information

After registering a -1.39% downside in the last session, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.88 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 6.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.69%, and 1.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.69%. Short interest in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) saw shorts transact 2.4 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.75, implying an increase of 35.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEAR has been trading 50.93% off suggested target high and 11.98% from its likely low.

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turtle Beach Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares are +16.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.92% against 10.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -41.3% this quarter before jumping 95.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 41.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $104.86 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $101.76 Million and $35.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3% before jumping 42.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -58.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s Major holders

Turtle Beach Corporation insiders hold 1.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.11% of the shares at 67.33% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 929.26 Thousand shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rip Road Capital Partners LP with 709.1 Thousand shares, or about 4.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.91 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 402,755 shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 314.04 Thousand, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $5.87 Million.

