Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s traded shares stood at 564,300 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.39, to imply an increase of 10.69% or $1.39 in intraday trading. The TUFN share’s 52-week high remains $15.28, putting it -6.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.79. The company has a valuation of $515.12 Million, with an average of 195.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TUFN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) trade information

After registering a 10.69% upside in the last session, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.70 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.3%, and 59.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.3%. Short interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) saw shorts transact 304.3 Million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.44, implying a decline of -20.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUFN has been trading 4.24% off suggested target high and -44.41% from its likely low.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) shares are +42.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.76% against 12.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -57.1% this quarter before jumping 45.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $26.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.68 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.11 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -507.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Major holders

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 25.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.12% of the shares at 83.42% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.06 Million shares (or 5.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.62 Million shares, or about 4.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.39 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 2,065,942 shares. This is just over 5.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 790Thousand, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $5.09 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored