Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s traded shares stood at 637,937 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.24, to imply a decline of -5.42% or -$5.51 in intraday trading. The THO share’s 52-week high remains $121.33, putting it -26.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.3. The company has a valuation of $5.33 Billion, with an average of 707.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 732.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.52.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

After registering a -5.42% downside in the last session, Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $102.9 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.49%, and 0.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.49%. Short interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw shorts transact 7.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.56, implying an increase of 23.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THO has been trading 45.47% off suggested target high and 3.91% from its likely low.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Thor Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) shares are -5.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.71% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 130.3% this quarter before jumping 316.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 28.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.5 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.66 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2Billion and $1.68 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 24.8% before jumping 58.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.4% annually.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Thor Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.81%.

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Thor Industries, Inc. insiders hold 4.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.58% of the shares at 100.71% float percentage. In total, 537 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.48 Million shares (or 11.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $617.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.72 Million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $449.41 Million.

We also have Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Amcap Fund holds roughly 2,397,065 shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.32 Million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about $220.6 Million.

