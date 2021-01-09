The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s traded shares stood at 761,838 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.2, to imply an increase of 2.38% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The MCS share’s 52-week high remains $33.96, putting it -139.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.84. The company has a valuation of $441.11 Million, with an average of 581.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 932.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Marcus Corporation (MCS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.21.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) trade information

After registering a 2.38% upside in the last session, The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.48 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.34%, and 16.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.34%. Short interest in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) saw shorts transact 5.82 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.33, implying an increase of 29.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCS has been trading 47.89% off suggested target high and 5.63% from its likely low.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Marcus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares are -5.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -400% against -23.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -503.3% this quarter before falling -46.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -67.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $66.79 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.84 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $206.86 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -67.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS)’s Major holders

The Marcus Corporation insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.65% of the shares at 88.31% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.67 Million shares (or 15.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.35 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.6 Million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $12.4 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Marcus Corporation (MCS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,470,217 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 559Thousand, or 2.42% of the shares, all valued at about $4.32 Million.

