Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares stood at 476,601 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.09, to imply an increase of 2.11% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The TNK share’s 52-week high remains $26.92, putting it -122.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $407.43 Million, with an average of 385.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

After registering a 2.11% upside in the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.47 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.81%, and 0.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.81%. Short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw shorts transact 1.63 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.86, implying an increase of 39.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TNK has been trading 65.43% off suggested target high and -0.74% from its likely low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teekay Tankers Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are -9.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 168.06% against 0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -129.1% this quarter before falling -92% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $93.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $201.05 Million and $222.66 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -53.5% before falling -38% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 178.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders hold 17.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.87% of the shares at 43.37% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 8.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.52 Million shares, or about 5.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $16.45 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30,2020, Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd holds roughly 555,100 shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 432.23 Thousand, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about $4.08 Million.

