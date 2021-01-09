Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares stood at 792,914 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.51, to imply an increase of 3.72% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The TK share’s 52-week high remains $5.08, putting it -102.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +32.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.7. The company has a valuation of $253.78 Million, with an average of 1.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Teekay Corporation (TK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

After registering a 3.72% upside in the last session, Teekay Corporation (TK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.64- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.74%, and -1.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.74%. Short interest in Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) saw shorts transact 3.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 39.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TK has been trading 39.44% off suggested target high and 39.44% from its likely low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -287.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12% annually.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders hold 31.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.94% of the shares at 40.83% float percentage. In total, 84 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.13 Million shares (or 2.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.19 Million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.66 Million.

We also have Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teekay Corporation (TK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 440,000 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $981.2 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 407.58 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $957.8 Thousand.

