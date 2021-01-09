Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX)’s traded shares stood at 776,580 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.61, to imply a decline of -6.14% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TRX share’s 52-week high remains $1.09, putting it -78.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $124.25 Million, with an average of 626.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) trade information

After registering a -6.14% downside in the last session, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.73 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 16.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.53%, and -1.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -7.53%. Short interest in Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) saw shorts transact 2.36 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 145.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRX has been trading 145.9% off suggested target high and 145.9% from its likely low.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 57.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

