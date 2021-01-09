Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s traded shares stood at 564,521 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.49, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The SRC share’s 52-week high remains $54.63, putting it -41.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.37. The company has a valuation of $4.4 Billion, with an average of 857.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 840.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SRC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.85 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 5.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.18%, and -3.15% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.18%. Short interest in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) saw shorts transact 6.85 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.25, implying an increase of 4.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRC has been trading 19.51% off suggested target high and -32.45% from its likely low.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) shares are +18.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.57% against -6.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 800% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 7.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $119.11 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $118.61 Million and $121.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.4% before jumping 0.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.47% annually.

SRC Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and March 01, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.5, with the share yield ticking at 6.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s Major holders

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. insiders hold 0.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.53% of the shares at 102.07% float percentage. In total, 420 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Steers Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.98 Million shares (or 16.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $606.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.08 Million shares, or about 13.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $508.91 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Incorporated as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 4,538,896 shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $136.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.43 Million, or 4.07% of the shares, all valued at about $149.53 Million.

