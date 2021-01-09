Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares stood at 644,876 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply an increase of 11.91% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The WISA share’s 52-week high remains $14.4, putting it -256.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.72. The company has a valuation of $33.65 Million, with an average of 532.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WISA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

After registering a 11.91% upside in the last session, Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.10- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.12%, and 46.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.12%. Short interest in Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw shorts transact 469.3 Million shares and set a 179.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.63, implying an increase of 113.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WISA has been trading 246.53% off suggested target high and -13.37% from its likely low.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares are +77.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.72% against -7.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 90% this quarter before jumping 86.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 38.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $930Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $810Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $430Million and $490Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 116.3% before jumping 65.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 16.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.83% of the shares at 4.59% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ingalls & Snyder. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 75.24 Thousand shares (or 0.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $142.96 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 35.7 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $67.83 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 94,657 shares. This is just over 1.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.84 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $2.22 Thousand.

