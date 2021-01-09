RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s traded shares stood at 780,619 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $387.95, to imply a decline of -0.22% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The RNG share’s 52-week high remains $405.46, putting it -4.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $134.85. The company has a valuation of $34.77 Billion, with an average of 700.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 975.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for RingCentral, Inc. (RNG), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RNG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $399.8 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.37%, and 11.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.37%. Short interest in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) saw shorts transact 5.69 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $367.46, implying a decline of -5.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $315 and $450 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNG has been trading 15.99% off suggested target high and -18.8% from its likely low.

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RingCentral, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) shares are +36.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.07% against -19.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.7% this quarter before jumping 21.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $317.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 21 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.15 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $252.87 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -95.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.96% annually.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

RingCentral, Inc. insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 113% of the shares at 114.23% float percentage. In total, 730 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.86 Million shares (or 13.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.98 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.1 Million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.95 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5,071,767 shares. This is just over 6.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.39 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.18 Million, or 5.27% of the shares, all valued at about $1.15 Billion.

