Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO)’s traded shares stood at 494,726 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.8, to imply an increase of 15.33% or $1.17 in intraday trading. The MYO share’s 52-week high remains $40, putting it -354.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $40.32 Million, with an average of 94.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 288.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Myomo, Inc. (MYO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MYO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) trade information

After registering a 15.33% upside in the last session, Myomo, Inc. (MYO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.33- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 5.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.76%, and 28.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.76%. Short interest in Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) saw shorts transact 196.3 Million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.5, implying an increase of 19.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYO has been trading 59.09% off suggested target high and -20.45% from its likely low.

Myomo, Inc. (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myomo, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Myomo, Inc. (MYO) shares are +137.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.74% against 8.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.1% this quarter before jumping 72.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 55% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.9 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.52 Million and $1.01 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42% before jumping 88.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.47% annually.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo, Inc. insiders hold 13.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.68% of the shares at 14.58% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 91.67 Thousand shares (or 2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.66 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 30.15 Thousand shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $135.05 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myomo, Inc. (MYO) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 26,516 shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $195.56 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24Thousand, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about $107.52 Thousand.

