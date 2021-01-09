Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s traded shares stood at 397,161 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.5. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The HUSA share’s 52-week high remains $6.36, putting it -241.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $12.98 Million, with an average of 1.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 817.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HUSA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.11 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 11.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.29%, and 12.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.29%. Short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) saw shorts transact 413.43 Million shares and set a 0.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.5, implying an increase of 7292.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $137.5 and $137.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUSA has been trading 7292.47% off suggested target high and 7292.47% from its likely low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -904.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders hold 12.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.01% of the shares at 11.37% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 429.59 Thousand shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $833.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 70.37 Thousand shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $136.51 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 28,000 shares. This is just over 0.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.9 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $15.33 Thousand.

