ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s traded shares stood at 566,481 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.02, to imply a decline of -6.09% or -$0.78 in intraday trading. The EPIX share’s 52-week high remains $13.22, putting it -9.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $403.87 Million, with an average of 249.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 143.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EPIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) trade information

After registering a -6.09% downside in the last session, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.22 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 9.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and 74.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.75%. Short interest in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) saw shorts transact 15.16 Million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 8.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EPIX has been trading 41.43% off suggested target high and -25.12% from its likely low.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)’s Major holders

ESSA Pharma Inc. insiders hold 2.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.04% of the shares at 65.89% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.57 Million shares (or 11.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.01 Million shares, or about 9.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $20.74 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,716,522 shares. This is just over 5.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 618.65 Thousand, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $4.27 Million.

