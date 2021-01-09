Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s traded shares stood at 390,946 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $91.12, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CRUS share’s 52-week high remains $92.88, putting it -1.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.04. The company has a valuation of $5.28 Billion, with an average of 520.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.69 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRUS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.86.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $92.88 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.85%, and 9.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.85%. Short interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw shorts transact 990.71 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91.22, implying an increase of 0.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRUS has been trading 9.75% off suggested target high and -12.2% from its likely low.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cirrus Logic, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) shares are +41.51% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.9% this quarter before jumping 1.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.4% annually.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s Major holders

Cirrus Logic, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.46% of the shares at 91.05% float percentage. In total, 440 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.76 Million shares (or 15.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $590.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.85 Million shares, or about 11.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $461.96 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,636,739 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.61 Million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about $110.57 Million.

