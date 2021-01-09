Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s traded shares stood at 426,808 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.4, to imply an increase of 9.98% or $1.76 in intraday trading. The SALT share’s 52-week high remains $63.2, putting it -225.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.7. The company has a valuation of $224.16 Million, with an average of 235.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SALT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) trade information

After registering a 9.98% upside in the last session, Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.00 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.59%, and 19.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.59%. Short interest in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) saw shorts transact 833.88 Million shares and set a 4.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.67, implying an increase of 47.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SALT has been trading 157.73% off suggested target high and -22.68% from its likely low.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scorpio Bulkers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) shares are +37.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -154.37% against 0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -116.7% this quarter before jumping 98.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -28.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $49.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60.26 Million and $46.42 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.5% before falling -18.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 463.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SALT Dividends

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 29, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.2, with the share yield ticking at 1.15% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)’s Major holders

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. insiders hold 44.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.12% of the shares at 53.82% float percentage. In total, 85 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 908.42 Thousand shares (or 7.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 454.54 Thousand shares, or about 3.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.44 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Evermore Global Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 190,715 shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 129.51 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $1.83 Million.

