SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares stood at 701,066 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.25, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The SCPL share’s 52-week high remains $18.5, putting it -13.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.82. The company has a valuation of $371.43 Million, with an average of 401.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 600.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for SciPlay Corporation (SCPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SCPL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.26.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.86 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.33%, and 13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.33%. Short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw shorts transact 1.45 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.31, implying an increase of 12.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SCPL has been trading 41.54% off suggested target high and -23.08% from its likely low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SciPlay Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are +5.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.91% against 0.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 13% this quarter before jumping 26.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 24.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $145.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.71 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $112.9 Million and $119.93 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.8% before jumping 19% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 362.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.4% annually.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Major holders

SciPlay Corporation insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.38% of the shares at 93.35% float percentage. In total, 143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.33 Million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.85 Million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.96 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30,2020, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 1,219,833 shares. This is just over 5.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 715.02 Thousand, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about $10.65 Million.

