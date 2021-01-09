Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s traded shares stood at 893,043 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply an increase of 8.47% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SALM share’s 52-week high remains $2.62, putting it -104.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $34.16 Million, with an average of 453.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 653.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

After registering a 8.47% upside in the last session, Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.33 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.08%, and 10.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.08%. Short interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) saw shorts transact 739.2 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Salem Media Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares are +41.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -606.67% against 11.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 137.5% this quarter before jumping 93.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -7.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $62.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.63 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -761.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

Salem Media Group, Inc. insiders hold 47.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.85% of the shares at 18.73% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gamco Investors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 369.7 Thousand shares (or 1.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $338.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 339.56 Thousand shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $310.93 Thousand.

We also have EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port holds roughly 345,000 shares. This is just over 1.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $315.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 220.21 Thousand, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $201.65 Thousand.

