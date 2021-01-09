RH (NYSE:RH)’s traded shares stood at 456,091 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $484.45, to imply a decline of -1.05% or -$5.16 in intraday trading. The RH share’s 52-week high remains $499, putting it -3% down since that peak but still an impressive +84.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.14. The company has a valuation of $9.88 Billion, with an average of 493.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 573.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for RH (RH), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.76.

RH (NYSE:RH) trade information

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, RH (RH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $499 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.25%, and 2.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.25%. Short interest in RH (NYSE:RH) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $498.93, implying an increase of 2.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $335 and $562 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RH has been trading 16.01% off suggested target high and -30.85% from its likely low.

RH (RH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RH share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RH (RH) shares are +85.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 50.69% against 55.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28% this quarter before jumping 134.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $797.23 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $645.6 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $664.98 Million and $480.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.9% before jumping 34.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.2% annually.

RH (NYSE:RH)’s Major holders

RH insiders hold 10.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.25% of the shares at 118.78% float percentage. In total, 466 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.93 Million shares (or 14.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.93 Million shares, or about 9.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $738.38 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RH (RH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1,179,888 shares. This is just over 5.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $451.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 774.15 Thousand, or 3.79% of the shares, all valued at about $350.81 Million.

