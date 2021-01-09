Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s traded shares stood at 403,221 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.06, to imply an increase of 0.1% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RYN share’s 52-week high remains $33.1, putting it -6.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.96. The company has a valuation of $4.24 Billion, with an average of 486.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 424.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Rayonier Inc. (RYN), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RYN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) trade information

After registering a 0.1% upside in the last session, Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.48 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and 5.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.72%. Short interest in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw shorts transact 2.28 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.75, implying a decline of -1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RYN has been trading 6.25% off suggested target high and -6.63% from its likely low.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $193.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.55 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $178.8 Million and $163.49 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.3% before jumping 18.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

RYN Dividends

Rayonier Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 03 and February 08, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rayonier Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 3.48% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.63%.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)’s Major holders

Rayonier Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.3% of the shares at 88.89% float percentage. In total, 385 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 21.1 Million shares (or 15.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $557.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.43 Million shares, or about 13.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $487.25 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rayonier Inc. (RYN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 6,941,150 shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $183.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.01 Million, or 4.4% of the shares, all valued at about $152.58 Million.

