Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares stood at 447,705 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.39, to imply an increase of 2.2% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The PBYI share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -31.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.5. The company has a valuation of $452.89 Million, with an average of 352.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 570.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give PBYI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

After registering a 2.2% upside in the last session, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.67 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.01%, and 0.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.01%. Short interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw shorts transact 7.81 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.14, implying a decline of -19.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBYI has been trading 31.69% off suggested target high and -47.32% from its likely low.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Puma Biotechnology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) shares are +9.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.41% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 3.4% this quarter before falling -11.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -17% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $55.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.9 Million and $51.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.5% before jumping 11.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. insiders hold 13.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.55% of the shares at 110.42% float percentage. In total, 195 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.47 Million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.33 Million shares, or about 8.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $33.63 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2,475,582 shares. This is just over 6.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.04 Million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about $8.68 Million.

