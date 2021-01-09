PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s traded shares stood at 370,871 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.18, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The PQG share’s 52-week high remains $16.75, putting it -10.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.5. The company has a valuation of $2.07 Billion, with an average of 277.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 222.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PQG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside in the last session, PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.50 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.45%, and 9.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.45%. Short interest in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw shorts transact 455.83 Million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.39, implying an increase of 7.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PQG has been trading 25.16% off suggested target high and -14.36% from its likely low.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PQ Group Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) shares are +34.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25% against -5.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -15.4% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $316.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $317.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $352.4 Million and $361.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.1% before falling -12.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 54.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 51.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.17% annually.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)’s Major holders

PQ Group Holdings Inc. insiders hold 25.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.2% of the shares at 94.05% float percentage. In total, 169 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CCMP Capital GP, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 61.96 Million shares (or 45.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $635.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.81 Million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $49.36 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 2,965,873 shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $14.39 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored