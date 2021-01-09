PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s traded shares stood at 778,974 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37, to imply an increase of 1.7% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The PPD share’s 52-week high remains $37.51, putting it -1.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.61. The company has a valuation of $12.94 Billion, with an average of 558.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PPD, Inc. (PPD), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PPD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) trade information

After registering a 1.7% upside in the last session, PPD, Inc. (PPD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.11 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.12%, and 5.9% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.12%. Short interest in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) saw shorts transact 2.64 Million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40.13, implying an increase of 8.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPD has been trading 16.22% off suggested target high and -2.7% from its likely low.

PPD, Inc. (PPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PPD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PPD, Inc. (PPD) shares are +27.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.76% against 10.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.1% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 13.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.28 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.23 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.6% before jumping 14.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.5% annually.

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s Major holders

PPD, Inc. insiders hold 22.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.32% of the shares at 80.68% float percentage. In total, 224 institutions holds shares in the company, led by H&F Corporate Investors VII, Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 77.12 Million shares (or 22.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.85 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 55.72 Million shares, or about 15.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.06 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PPD, Inc. (PPD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 5,428,172 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $178.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 Million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about $145.05 Million.

