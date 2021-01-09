Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s traded shares stood at 671,197 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.09, to imply an increase of 0.85% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The PRCH share’s 52-week high remains $17.31, putting it -32.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 938.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 962.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.5, implying an increase of 56.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCH has been trading 83.35% off suggested target high and 29.87% from its likely low.

Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

