PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s traded shares stood at 614,429 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decline of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PLM share’s 52-week high remains $9.7, putting it -164.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.5. The company has a valuation of $366.79 Million, with an average of 322.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 478.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.78- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.62%, and -9.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.62%. Short interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM) saw shorts transact 546.08 Million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 308.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLM has been trading 308.72% off suggested target high and 308.72% from its likely low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM)’s Major holders

PolyMet Mining Corp. insiders hold 71.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.23% of the shares at 4.37% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Two Sigma Advisers, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 295.01 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota) with 200.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $731.48 Thousand.

