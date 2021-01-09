Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s traded shares stood at 638,650 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.41, to imply an increase of 0.54% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PSTI share’s 52-week high remains $13.29, putting it -79.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $189.94 Million, with an average of 407.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 421.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

After registering a 0.54% upside in the last session, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.83- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.81%, and -35.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.81%. Short interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw shorts transact 1.07 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.6, implying an increase of 16.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTI has been trading 34.95% off suggested target high and -19.03% from its likely low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 94.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.64% of the shares at 14.53% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.74 Million shares (or 6.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with 152.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.61 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 1,958,334 shares. This is just over 7.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 101.62 Thousand, or 0.4% of the shares, all valued at about $941.97 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored