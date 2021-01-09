Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares stood at 480,104 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.22, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The PHR share’s 52-week high remains $59.67, putting it -4.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.01. The company has a valuation of $2.53 Billion, with an average of 349.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 491.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Phreesia, Inc. (PHR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PHR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.52 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.46%, and 10.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.46%. Short interest in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) saw shorts transact 1.32 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.54, implying an increase of 5.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $51 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHR has been trading 31.07% off suggested target high and -10.87% from its likely low.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $39.39 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.81 Million and $25.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20% before jumping 61.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -250.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia, Inc. insiders hold 5.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.74% of the shares at 93.3% float percentage. In total, 239 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.24 Million shares (or 7.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.55 Million shares, or about 5.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $82.04 Million.

We also have Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds roughly 1,044,000 shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 984.98 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $36.41 Million.

