Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s traded shares stood at 864,877 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.74, to imply an increase of 0.23% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PGRE share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -71.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $1.92 Billion, with an average of 1.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PGRE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

After registering a 0.23% upside in the last session, Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.15- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 4.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.32%, and -6.32% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.32%. Short interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw shorts transact 3.97 Million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.21, implying an increase of 16.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGRE has been trading 94.51% off suggested target high and -19.91% from its likely low.

Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) shares are +20.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.04% against -3.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -150% this quarter before falling -500% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $174.55 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $166.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $190.49 Million and $190.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.4% before falling -12.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -521.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 3.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3%.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Paramount Group, Inc. insiders hold 15.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.97% of the shares at 73.28% float percentage. In total, 255 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 24.88 Million shares (or 11.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $176.14 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 19.88 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2019, these shares were worth $276.76 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 7,804,704 shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.19 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $36.76 Million.

