PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s traded shares stood at 881,110 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.24, to imply a decline of -0.82% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The PACW share’s 52-week high remains $38.04, putting it -25.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.84. The company has a valuation of $3.58 Billion, with an average of 1Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 980.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PacWest Bancorp (PACW), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PACW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.66.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.11 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.8% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.06%, and 21.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.06%. Short interest in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) saw shorts transact 1.7 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.38, implying a decline of -6.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACW has been trading 15.74% off suggested target high and -27.25% from its likely low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PacWest Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares are +69.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.21% against -11.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -32.7% this quarter before jumping 129% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $282.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $273.8 Million and $278.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.3% before jumping 0.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

PACW Dividends

PacWest Bancorp has its next earnings report out between January 19 and January 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PacWest Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 3.28% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.83%.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Major holders

PacWest Bancorp insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.66% of the shares at 84.1% float percentage. In total, 405 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.83 Million shares (or 10.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $202.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.36 Million shares, or about 9.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $194.04 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,469,530 shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $60.42 Million.

