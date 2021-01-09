O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s traded shares stood at 437,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.93, to imply a decline of -4.49% or -$0.42 in intraday trading. The OIIM share’s 52-week high remains $9.99, putting it -11.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $241.56 Million, with an average of 649.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for O2Micro International Limited (OIIM), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OIIM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) trade information

After registering a -4.49% downside in the last session, O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.99- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 10.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and 38.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.72%. Short interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) saw shorts transact 159.21 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14, implying an increase of 56.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OIIM has been trading 123.96% off suggested target high and -10.41% from its likely low.

O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing O2Micro International Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares are +428.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 213.04% against 2.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 216.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $23.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.86 Million and $15.58 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.3% before jumping 39.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -343.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19% annually.

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s Major holders

O2Micro International Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.49% of the shares at 45.49% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.53 Million shares (or 13.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is DnB Asset Management AS with 2.9 Million shares, or about 11.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.25 Million.

We also have Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 864,812 shares. This is just over 3.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.55 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 748.16 Thousand, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $4.8 Million.

