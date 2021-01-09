Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s traded shares stood at 402,569 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VBLT share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $117.35 Million, with an average of 339.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VBLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.46- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.63%, and 68.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.63%. Short interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) saw shorts transact 659.02 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.56, implying an increase of 45.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBLT has been trading 104.08% off suggested target high and 2.04% from its likely low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vascular Biogenics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares are +98.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.85% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.5% this quarter before jumping 13.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 65.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $220Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126Million and $366Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.6% before falling -31.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. insiders hold 22.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.82% of the shares at 30.93% float percentage. In total, 18 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 819.33 Thousand shares (or 2.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $999.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 613.05 Thousand shares, or about 2.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $747.92 Thousand.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 200,000 shares. This is just over 0.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $244Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.87 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $32.33 Thousand.

