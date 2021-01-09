U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s traded shares stood at 584,317 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply a decline of -3.45% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The GROW share’s 52-week high remains $6.7, putting it -8.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $92.78 Million, with an average of 373.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 139.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GROW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.70- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 8.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.84%, and 46.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.84%. Short interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) saw shorts transact 36.04 Million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GROW Dividends

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.86%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s Major holders

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.56% of the shares at 41.49% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Diametric Capital, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 965.77 Thousand shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perritt Capital Management, Inc. with 721.46 Thousand shares, or about 5.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.72 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 550,000 shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 537.96 Thousand, or 4.13% of the shares, all valued at about $1.38 Million.

