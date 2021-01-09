Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s traded shares stood at 833,100 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $177.66, to imply an increase of 0.74% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The SGEN share’s 52-week high remains $213.94, putting it -20.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $90.57. The company has a valuation of $31.8 Billion, with an average of 1.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 924.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seagen Inc. (SGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

After registering a 0.74% upside in the last session, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $180.4 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and -3.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.44%. Short interest in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw shorts transact 4.39 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $201.75, implying an increase of 13.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $165 and $254 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGEN has been trading 42.97% off suggested target high and -7.13% from its likely low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seagen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares are +1.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 345.86% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 521.4% this quarter before jumping 72.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 135.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $583.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $377Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $289.8 Million and $234.51 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.2% before jumping 60.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 32.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Seagen Inc. insiders hold 0.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.72% of the shares at 96.28% float percentage. In total, 671 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 47.27 Million shares (or 26.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 18.64 Million shares, or about 10.3% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.65 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 7,970,922 shares. This is just over 4.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.56 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.87 Million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about $757.11 Million.

